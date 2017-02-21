3.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Julian area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

3.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Julian area

JULIAN (CNS) - A 3.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Julian area this morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
   
The epicenter was six miles north-northeast of Julian and about 44 miles northeast of San Diego, according to the USGS, which said the quake struck at 7:27 a.m. at a depth of about 4.3 miles.
   
No injuries or damage were reported.

