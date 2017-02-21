Lakers fire Kupchak, put Magic in charge of basketball ops - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lakers fire Kupchak, put Magic in charge of basketball ops

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have fired general manager Mitch Kupchak and put Magic Johnson in charge of basketball operations in a major shake-up of the struggling franchise's front office.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss also removed her brother, Jim, from his job as the Lakers' executive vice president of basketball operations Tuesday.

Jeanie Buss then promoted Johnson, the Hall of Fame point guard who returned to the franchise earlier this year in an executive role.

Johnson is the Lakers' new president of basketball operations, the team announced on Twitter.

Mitch Kupchak has been the 16-time NBA champion franchise's GM since 2000, when Jerry West left the club.

The Lakers are mired in the worst four-year stretch in franchise history. They are 19-39 this season.

