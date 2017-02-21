Albion Pros: Soccer team kicks off second season - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Albion Pros: Soccer team kicks off second season

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego's professional soccer team, the Albion Pros, are ready for a great season.
     
This is their second season and they say they'll be National champs. 
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Chula Vista showing us how they plan to make that dream a reality. 

