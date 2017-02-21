Issa is a no show at packed healthcare town hall

A man who was drunk when he drove off in an ambulance from Scripps Mercy Hospital with two patients inside was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.
Dinelson Lamet overpowered the Mets in his major league debut, New York's Rafael Montero labored on short notice and the San Diego Padres won 4-3 on a rainy Thursday night.
Six parents have sued the San Diego school district, alleging that its anti-Islamophobia campaign favors Islam over other religions and grants special protections to Muslim students.
The U.S. Postal Service honored the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor. On Thursday dozens gathered in Poway to celebrate Ray Chavez who turned 105-years old in March. The special birthday bash included a cake and toasts from local leaders.
New video gives a first look at a violent standoff between San Diego Police and a domestic violence suspect.
A 34-year-old man who allegedly broke into a North County home early Thursday while it was tented for termite extermination was arrested later in the morning.
Authorities sought the public's help Thursday to identify and locate the driver of a SUV involved in a weekend hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old motorcyclist with a fractured leg in Pacific Beach.
Authorities are looking for help in solving a double murder that took place in Valencia Park in 2015.