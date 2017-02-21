Charges dropped against man accused of breaking student's arm

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A judge dismissed all charges Tuesday against a special education aide at Bonita Vista Middle School, who was accused of abusing two students in separate incidents last year.

After a preliminary hearing, Judge Theodore Weathers found there wasn't enough evidence to order 44-year-old Michael Cobb to stand trial on a felony count of inflicting corporal injury on a child for an injury that resulted in a broken elbow and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child.

According to a criminal complaint, the incidents occurred on Feb. 18 and March 7 of last year.

Cobb is now working at another school, according to officials at the Sweetwater Union High School District.