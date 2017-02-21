Police ask for help in solving 6-year-old murder in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public today for help in identifying and tracking down whoever fatally shot a pedestrian on a Lincoln Park roadside six years ago.
Timothy Bowden, 26, was returning to his girlfriend's apartment from a nearby market when he was shot several times in the 4700 block of Logan Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2011, according to San Diego police.
Bowden - a hairstylist described by his family as a caring and charitable person without enemies - died in a hospital early the next morning.
Detectives have identified no motive or suspects in the case. Bowden had no known gang associations, police said.
Anyone with information on the identity and or location of the person/persons responsible for this murder was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
