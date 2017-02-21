US to expand pool of people targeted for deportation

The U.S. Postal Service honored the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor. On Thursday dozens gathered in Poway to celebrate Ray Chavez who turned 105-years old in March. The special birthday bash included a cake and toasts from local leaders.
New video gives a first look at a violent standoff between San Diego Police and a domestic violence suspect.
A 34-year-old man who allegedly broke into a North County home early Thursday while it was tented for termite extermination was arrested later in the morning.
Authorities sought the public's help Thursday to identify and locate the driver of a SUV involved in a weekend hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old motorcyclist with a fractured leg in Pacific Beach.
Six parents have sued the San Diego school district, alleging that its anti-Islamophobia campaign favors Islam over other religions and grants special protections to Muslim students.
Authorities are looking for help in solving a double murder that took place in Valencia Park in 2015.
Fashion Week San Diego is celebrating a new roof top bar. It's called the Upper East Bar and it’s also the only place you can catch a glimpse of fashion's newest environmentally friendly dress. Ashley Jacobs also shows us what’s on the menu.
Teachers took their classrooms outside in a show of solidarity for a vice principal who they say deserves to get the top spot.