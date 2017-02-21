Over 20 vehicles vandalized in La Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Over 20 vehicles vandalized in La Mesa

LA MESA (CNS) - The tires of at least 22 vehicles were punctured overnight in La Mesa, police reported Tuesday. 
 
Calls began coming in to the La Mesa Police Department about 6:30 Tuesday morning from residents in the area of Harbinson Avenue and Stanford Avenue, Sgt. Katy Lynch said. 
 
"It appears the suspect or suspects used an unknown sharp object to puncture the tires on vehicles parked along Harbinson Avenue, Standford Avenue, Cornell Avenue and Harvard Avenue," Lynch said in a statement. "As of 8:30 this morning, 22 vehicles have been located with tire damage." 
 
Residents in the area were encouraged to check their vehicles and contact the La Mesa Police Department if they discover damage, according to Lynch. 
 
Anyone who might have been a witness to the vandalism was asked to call the La Mesa Police Department or the Crime Stoppers' toll-free tip line at 888-580-TIPS.

