Lindsay Lohan Claims She Was 'Racially Profiled' for Wearing a H - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lindsay Lohan Claims She Was 'Racially Profiled' for Wearing a Headscarf at London Airport

Updated: Feb 21, 2017 4:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.