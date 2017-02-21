Watch the Backstreet Boys Adorably Surprise Their Wives in Florida Georgia Line's Swoonworthy New Video!

Fans of Love Actually finally got to see their favorite characters 14 years after the release of the beloved rom com -- and it turns out not a lot has really changed.
Julia Roberts joined Bear Grylls for a special Red Nose Day episode of Running Wild that saw the unlikely duo making their way through the rugged wilderness of Kenya.
Mariah Carey is paying tribute to Martyn Hett, a popular social media personality, who was killed during a tragic suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, earlier this week.