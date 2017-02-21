Nurse meets one of the first babies she delivered - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nurse meets one of the first babies she delivered

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — This month marks the 25th anniversary of Sharp Chula Vista's women's and infants' department. 

Over the years, nearly 80,000 babies have been born there. 

And on Tuesday, one of the first made a surprise visit to the nurse who delivered him. 

CBS News 8's Shawn Styles reports on the special reunion. 

