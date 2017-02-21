Wee Companions: Rescue groups makes a big deal out of little pets

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - From rabbits and chinchillas to mice, hamsters and guinea pigs, there is a big need in San Diego County to care for little animals, and in Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visited Wee Companions in University City to meet the critters that sometimes fall through the cracks.

Wee Companions, a non-profit, hit the wheel running back in 1998, and it is where small animals find a shoulder to cry on. The center has found homes for nearly 1,200 animals.

Fanella Speece, the co-founder, is a registered nurse who runs the shelter on her spare time - only opening the shop twice a week.

When Zevely's daughter asked for a hamster on her birthday, The Humane Society recommended Wee Companions.

Wee Companions is a volunteer organization that receives no government funding, but if you are interested in adopting an animal or helping out visit the Wee Companions website for more information.