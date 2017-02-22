Man shot in neck in City Heights alley

The fight continues over how to dispose of the nuclear waste from the now shuttered San Onofre nuclear plant.
The city of Chula Vista is honoring the lives of fallen members of the military and is dedicating seven new streets named for those killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.
San Diego's crime rate in the first four months of this year was the lowest since at least 1990, Mayor Kevin Faulconer and police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said Friday.
A 14-year-old Steele Canyon High School student was arrested for allegedly sending a threatening message to another student at the Spring Valley-area campus via Snapchat.
Emergency crews executed a water rescue early Friday morning, after a car landed upside down in a San Ysidro pond.
Cool and cloudy conditions start off Friday morning, but the sun will break through in the afternoon. Strong winds in San Diego County's deserts are also expected to ease up Friday morning.
A man who was drunk when he drove off in an ambulance from Scripps Mercy Hospital with two patients inside was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.
Police in San Diego's Tierrasanta neighborhood were on the lookout Thursday for a man suspected of following a 12-year-old girl even after she confronted him and told him to stop.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Rosendo Castillo Gomez. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.