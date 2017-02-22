Fairmont Grand Del Mar among top 10 resorts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fairmont Grand Del Mar among top 10 resorts

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's all about consumer reviews these days. You go on a trip, log online and tell people about your experience. 
     
Trip Advisor took customer accounts into consideration as they ranked the Top 10 resorts in America, 4 of them are in San Diego County. 
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from one in Del Mar.

