Woman survives 50-foot drop crash in College area

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A car veered off a College-area roadway Wednesday and plunged about 50 feet down a steep embankment into a ravine, leaving a woman injured and trapped in the damaged vehicle.

The crash at 54th Street and Montezuma Road occurred about 10:45 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Andrea Villaneuva was driving the opposite direction down Montezuma when she witness the event.

"I got very scared. I did not know she if she was going to be alive, honestly. She hit the stoplight in the middle. As soon as I looked over to my left, her car was already swerving out this way and took air off the ground straight into the ravine," she said.

A couple of joggers nearby barely had time to move of of the way, according to Villaneuva.

A good Samaritan called the woman's husband to inform him about what had happened. He said he wasn't sure what to think when he received the call.

Villaneuva said another witness told her that after the woman hit a light, the woman looked as if she was asleep. "they saw that her head was down and her hands not even on the steering wheel," she said. It took crews about 45 minutes to free the victim from the car and get her up the slope and loaded into an ambulance. Medics took the unidentified woman, who was conscious during the rescue, to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity.

Up close view of vehicle that crashed down into ravine near 54th and montezuma @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/Q3O4lK1ESB — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyCBS8) February 22, 2017

Tow truck crew heading into ravine to pull smashed car out @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/teuQCrhXA0 — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyCBS8) February 22, 2017

Driver ends up in ravine after crashing into traffic light, going airborne near 54th and montezuma @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/c4QvoaFuwL — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyCBS8) February 22, 2017

Driver hits traffic light, goes airborne, drops about 50 feet and lands in a ravine near 54th and montezuma @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/l9KLSIaVjR — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyCBS8) February 22, 2017

