MTS Inspector injured in taxicab incident downtown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A transit security officer suffered apparently minor injuries Wednesday when he was dragged alongside a taxicab on a Marina-area street while trying to detain the driver, authorities reported.

The altercation at Kettner Boulevard and West Harbor Drive occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The Metropolitan Transit System employee was pulled alongside the fleeing cabbie's vehicle for a short distance before falling onto the roadway.

It was not immediately clear why the officer was trying to detain the taxi driver.

About a half-hour afterward, San Diego police arrested the suspect, whose name was not immediately available, in the 500 block of 19th Street in Sherman Heights, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The San Diego Harbor Police Department took over the investigation.