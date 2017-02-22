Mother's heart-wrenching post about son's cancer battle goes viral

Last week, Texas mom Jessica Medinger shared a heartbreaking post about her 10-year-old son's fight against cancer for International Childhood Cancer Day, which was February 15.
According to the Stinky Joe's #1 Pit Crew Facebook page, Drake Medinger was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia B-Cell in 2012.
The page is dedicated to his "fight with childhood cancer" and includes information about Drake's ongoing battle with the disease as well as updates on his progress.
The viral post included a photo of Drake leaning over the toilet, clearly in pain.
In the post, Jessica shared details about her child's struggles to eat, drink and take medications. She also candidly wrote of his fears about dying and that he "won't see his 11th birthday."
As of Wednesday, the post had been seen by over 100,000 people with tens of thousands of shares and comments.
The Love What Matters Facebook page also picked up the post resulting in an even greater outpouring of messages of support.
The LWM page also shared an address for supporters to send gifts and cards to:
Drake Medinger
C/O Ericka
PO Box 1725
Tomball, TX 77377-1725.
Jessica Medinger's post can be seen below as shared by Love What Matters:
