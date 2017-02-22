Heart-stopping Video Captures the Moment Boy Is Rescued After He's Caught in Riptide

The fidget spinner is the toy taking the country by storm, but could there be hidden dangers with the new fad?
Even though doctors have given her baby no chance of surviving after birth, Brandi Rogers hopes carrying her daughter to term will help her find closure.
A group of eight South Carolina moms are celebrating 8 months of pregnancy with their miracle babies – all conceived around the time a hurricane destroyed their area.
President Donald Trump has made multiple, uncomfortable headlines this week for his awkward interactions with other world leaders while on his foreign trip.
A birthday celebration turned sour after a neighbor allegedly unplugged a plastic bounce house that collapsed and sent two toddlers to the hospital.
A 23-year-old "The Price is Right" contestant who lost his mind after setting a new record on Thursday night's show says he puts his success down to his job at Target.
Teens battling chronic illness got the chance to experience all the glitz and glamour of prom night, thanks to a Florida hospital that was determined to help their patients experience all the normal milestones of growing up.
Authorities are advising those looking to cool down this summer to show caution before taking a dip after a California teen was swept away near Sacramento this month.
Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester for a benefit concert after a terror attack following her show earlier this week.