EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth Gushes About Working With Wife Elsa P - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth Gushes About Working With Wife Elsa Pataky on 'Horse Soldiers'

Updated: Feb 22, 2017 3:26 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.