Ed Sheeran Performs New Songs 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ed Sheeran Performs New Songs 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of You' at 2017 BRIT Awards!

Updated: Feb 22, 2017 3:26 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.