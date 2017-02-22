Lola: Very sweet dogs who loves her companions

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: 7 years old

Gender: Spayed female

ID #: 233491

Adoption Fee: $95

Lola, a 7-year-old American Pit Bull mix, is looking for a best friend to call her own. Sweet Lola loves to seek affection from her people and has an endless amount of love to give in return. She previously lived in a home with other dogs and children and did very well with both. She just loves playing fetch!

Lola also loves going exploring around town where she can meet new human and doggie friends. Lola is very sweet, loves her humans and adores snuggling on the couch for naps.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days worry-free insurance from Trupanion Insurance, and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.