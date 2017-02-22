Mother accuses SDPD of DNA testing underage son - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mother accuses SDPD of DNA testing underage son

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The ACLU joined a local mother Wednesday in speaking out against racial profiling in the San Diego Police Department. 
 
The woman says last year, her black, teenage son was detained and forced to give officers a sample of his DNA without a warrant or parental consent. 

Now she is suing them to change the policy.

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy reported on the lawsuit from SDPD headquarters. 

