Shout out to local singer with unique talent

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A San Diego high school student recently awarded entertainer of the year is not done climbing the charts - not by a country mile.

It may not be music to your ears, but 16-year-old Maddie Leigh has a special world class skill.

She is a country girl form Temecula who commutes to Cathedral Catholic High School daily, and has traveled to Nashville too many times to count.

Maddie's new single "Wishing" earned an award for best new country song, and she is looking for a record deal.

The only thing harder than yodeling is describing how to do it, but however it happens, when done right, you've got yourself a high school ho-down.

If you would like to hear Maddie Leigh's new song "Wishing," or see her in concert, visit her website.