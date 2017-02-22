Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park expected to give birth to calf

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York is expecting a calf.

According to Animal Adventure Park, April is 15-years-old and the father, Oliver, is 5-years-old. The calf will be April's fourth calf and Oliver's first calf.

The keepers will clean April's pen and give her treats, but not Oliver! The park estimates the calf will weigh around 150 pounds and will be about 6' tall at birth.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. The park said April will naturally raise the calf for about 6 to ten months then it will be re-homed. Those "things" on their heads are called ossicones.

Once the calf is born, Animal Adventure Park will have a contest to name it.

WATCH Animal Adventure Park's LIVE YouTube stream below: