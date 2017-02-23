San Diegans push Congress to resist Trump agenda

Vacationing homeowners were hit by thieves in Mira Mesa, but thanks to a smartphone app, the crooks did not get away with it.
Signs warning people to stay out of the water are once again posted in Imperial Beach after a new spill from Mexico dumped hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage into the Tijuana River - polluting the South Bay.
Two defense contractors were sentenced to prison Friday for conspiring to steal more than $3 million worth of medical equipment from Camp Pendleton that the military had planned to ship overseas to treat injured Marines.
It was all the buzz then, and four decades later people are still crazy over Star Wars. The original film opened 40-years ago this weekend and it was an instant sensation. News 8's Eric Kahnert went into our own archives to take us back to that day in history.
News 8's new mother Shannon Handy was walking with her mommy group Friday morning at Torrey Pines when an unexpected baby joined the group. Take a look!
Some people tell their kids to go for the gold. On Friday in Carlsbad, that's just what students did at La Costa Meadows Elementary.
The remains of a U.S. Navy pilot killed when his plane was shot down during the Vietnam War have been brought to San Diego for burial.
A 14-year-old Steele Canyon High School student was arrested for allegedly sending a threatening message to another student at the Spring Valley-area campus via Snapchat.