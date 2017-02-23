Bringing Down the House? Katy Perry Dancer Dressed as a Home Fal - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bringing Down the House? Katy Perry Dancer Dressed as a Home Falls Off Stage

Updated: Feb 23, 2017 10:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.