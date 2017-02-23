Is This Janet Jackson's Secret Daughter? Star's Ex-Mother-in-Law Says She Has DNA Test to Prove It

Two South Carolina men were charged after videos showed them forcing beer down an alligator’s throat, according to reports.
An Iowa teacher is going way above and beyond the call of duty and donating a kidney to her student’s dad.
Police arrested a man after they said he allegedly stole an 80-year-old woman's purse on Tuesday as she was cleaning up her husband's grave site in Massachusetts, according to reports.
A man allegedly stabbed two men to death in Oregon after they confronted him for harassing two Muslim women onboard a train on Friday, reports said.
The fidget spinner is the toy taking the country by storm, but could there be hidden dangers with the new fad?
Even though doctors have given her baby no chance of surviving after birth, Brandi Rogers hopes carrying her daughter to term will help her find closure.
A group of eight South Carolina moms are celebrating 8 months of pregnancy with their miracle babies – all conceived around the time a hurricane destroyed their area.
President Donald Trump has made multiple, uncomfortable headlines this week for his awkward interactions with other world leaders while on his foreign trip.