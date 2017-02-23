$435M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Veterans are being honored across San Diego County during Memorial Day weekend and some San Diegans, including dozens of Boys and Girl Scout Troops spent Saturday placing American flags at burial sites at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery and reading the names of those who died in the line of duty.
Veterans are being honored across San Diego County during Memorial Day weekend and some San Diegans, including dozens of Boys and Girl Scout Troops spent Saturday placing American flags at burial sites at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery and reading the names of those who died in the line of duty.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, is scheduled to visit local Navy personnel in San Diego and Coronado next week, her office announced Saturday.
A 30-year-old Vista man was arrested for drunk driving and failure to yield Saturday morning after leading Carlsbad police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing into a pole, according to authorities.
A man, possibly armed, and holed up inside a home in the Bay Park community for about four hours Saturday surrendered to police without incident.
Vacationing homeowners were hit by thieves in Mira Mesa, but thanks to a smartphone app, the crooks did not get away with it.
Signs warning people to stay out of the water are once again posted in Imperial Beach after a new spill from Mexico dumped hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage into the Tijuana River - polluting the South Bay.
Two defense contractors were sentenced to prison Friday for conspiring to steal more than $3 million worth of medical equipment from Camp Pendleton that the military had planned to ship overseas to treat injured Marines.
It was all the buzz then, and four decades later people are still crazy over Star Wars. The original film opened 40-years ago this weekend and it was an instant sensation. News 8's Eric Kahnert went into our own archives to take us back to that day in history.
News 8's new mother Shannon Handy was walking with her mommy group Friday morning at Torrey Pines when an unexpected baby joined the group. Take a look!