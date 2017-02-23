$435M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

$435M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

A Powerball quick-pick ticket is seen near signage displaying the jackpot amount, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) A Powerball quick-pick ticket is seen near signage displaying the jackpot amount, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A winning ticket for Wednesday's estimated $435 million Powerball jackpot that was sold in Indiana would rank as the nation's 10th largest lottery payout. 

Here's a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots and the states where the winning tickets were sold: 

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) 

2. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland) 

3. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia) 

4. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida) 

5. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri) 

6. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas) 

7. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana) 

8. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire) 

9. $448.4 million, Powerball, Aug. 7, 2013 (three tickets, one from Minnesota and two from New Jersey) 

10. $435 million, Powerball, Feb. 22, 2017 (one ticket, from Indiana) 

