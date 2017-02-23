Vast iceberg poised to break off Antarctica - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

An iceberg the size of Delaware is on the verge of breaking off Antarctica. 

A rift that has been developing over the years expanded in December growing about 11 miles. 

Now, it's almost 50 miles long. 

Scientists say it has 12 miles left before it snaps. 

It's predicted to be one of the largest break-offs ever recorded. 

