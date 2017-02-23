USS New Orleans to become first vessel to enter new floating dock

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans is scheduled Thursday to become the first vessel to enter the new floating dry dock at the BAE Systems shipyard in San Diego for repairs.



The transfer of the 684-foot vessel was scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed because of high winds swirling around San Diego Bay. The process could take five hours, according to BAE Systems, one the three major shipyards in Barrio Logan.



The 950-foot-long dry dock, called "Pride of California," arrived at BAE Systems in December, and has been undergoing final installation, testing and certification since then.



Under a $36.7 million contract issued last November, the company will work on the 10-year-old New Orleans' hull and tanks; its ventilation, propulsion and auxiliary systems; and crew living quarters. The vessel, which returned from a seven-month deployment in September, is scheduled to spend six months in the floating maintenance facility.



Once released from the dry dock, the company plans to continue working aboard the ship until March 2018.