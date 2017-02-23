San Diegans rally against Rep. Duncan Hunter and Rep. Darrell Issa

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - Democracy is getting loud as the town hall movement to resist the Trump administration agenda gains momentum. On Thursday, dozens of protesters targeted San Diego's two Republican Congressmen, Duncan Hunter, R-El Cajon and Rep. Darrell Issa, R- Vista.

Demonstrators opposed to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and to President Trump's immigration policies rallied Thursday a short distance from a district office of Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-El Cajon.

Hunter is one of the congressional Republicans who has not held town hall meetings with constituents in the face of mounting protests. Activists have been appearing outside his district offices in El Cajon and Temecula for the past couple of weeks.

"We're here to find out where Duncan Hunter is," a man told CBS8. "He's our representative -- we're trying to talk to him, ask him some questions, and the guy doesn't show up."

A note left on the door said the office was closed today and would re- open on Friday.

According to multiple news accounts, a letter sent by Mike Harrison, Hunter's deputy chief of staff, noted that the congressman's representatives have met with "protest groups" over health care, immigration reform, the Trump administration and the request for Hunter to hold a town hall meeting.

Harrison said such a meeting would take place in the coming weeks.

However, Hunter ordered his staff to stop holding the meetings because members of the groups have filmed inside the office, impeded constituents who felt intimidated by their presence, disrupted neighboring businesses and disrespected law enforcement, said the letter, sent to a group called Indivisible San Diego.

In Vista, anti-Trump protesters marched up to Congressman Issa's listed home address on Thursday night - clashing with his staff.

Protesters said they feel ditched by Rep. Issa, so they moved their rally from outside his Vista office to his home.

"I am a Republican. I am really concerned if Darrell who used to be the ethics chair does not hold this guy to account," said a constituent.

Rep. Issa did not meet with his constituents Thursday night, but he spoke with CBS News 8 during an Oceanside Chamber of Commerce ceremony recognizing Camp Pendleton top marines and sailors.

"The election is over. It is time not to electionaire. It's time to really ask how do we solve some of these problems," he told CBS News 8.

The problem for Rep. Issa and Rep. Hunter is that their constituents do not see the same solutions as them on immigration and the Affordable Care Act.

"He has been my representative for a long time and it's just embarrassing," said Dan Seibert, who lives in Rep. Issa's district.

Congressman Issa said he has been meeting with constituents all week.



Protestors on all 4 corners of Bradley and magnolia.. demanding to speak to Rep. Duncan Hunter @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/qqjKD7woOf — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyCBS8) February 24, 2017

Crowd protesting .. demanding to talk to Rep. Duncan Hunter... is moving to the overpass.. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/jW0rFMitq9 — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyCBS8) February 24, 2017

