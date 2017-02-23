NHA: Group makes a big difference, one neighbor at a time

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local non-profit has been helping San Diego families for more than 100-years, and its most popular program is Head Start.

The Neighborhood House Association is not just about getting children ready for school. It's also about creating self-sufficient, healthy families.

NHA's CEO, Rudolph Johnson, went through the Head Start program himself back in the 1960s. "I'm not just he president and CEO. I am also a former client," he said.

The organization's reach has extended quite a bit since then, and currently NHA helps more than 24,000 local families a year.

"We have adult day care, mental health programs. We uplift any San Diegan that needs a hand," Johnson said. NHA also serves about a million meals a year.

NHA is a non-profit that relies on donations. If you would like to help or if you need their help you can find more information on their website.