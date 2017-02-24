Rumors of planned shooting at Ramona High put parents on alert - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rumors of planned shooting at Ramona High put parents on alert

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News 8 Team
Bio
Connect
Biography

RAMONA (CNS) - A teenager who claimed to have overheard fellow students plotting to carry out a shooting at Ramona High School fabricated the account, the head administrator of the East County campus said Friday.

The boy -- whose name has been withheld -- told staffers at the East County secondary school about the alleged shooting plan on Thursday, the day before it supposedly was to take place, according to Ramona Unified School District Superintendent Anne Staffieri.

Campus officials and sheriff's deputies investigated the claim, finding no evidence that such a plot was in the works.

The youth who came forward with the report has since admitted to making up the story, and school administrators have begun disciplinary procedures in the case, according to Staffieri.

"It is unfortunate that this student fabrication has caused such an unnecessary disruption to the educational environment of Ramona High School," she said. "We handle anything like this with the utmost seriousness. We are invested in our community and the safety of our schools and our children are the top priority."

The principal sent the letter below to parents around 8 p.m. Thursday:

Dear Ramona High School Families, 

I am contacting you to share some information that you might have heard regarding a rumor of an alleged shooting that will take place at Ramona High School on Friday, February 24, 2017.  We are aware of this situation and please be reassured that our security as well as our administrative team have followed our protocols in assessing these types of situations.

Based on the information we have gathered, I am confident in stating that these rumors are just that --- unsubstantiated rumors, and we have every reason to believe that our campus is safe for all of us.  

As parents, I trust that you will make the appropriate decision for your family on whether to send your child to school or not. 

My responsibility, as principal, is to share with you that our school will operate as usual, and that the safety of our students shall remain our utmost priority, tomorrow - and every day they are with us. Thank you for your time and for your continued support of RHS.

Sincerely,
Rowena Mak

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.