Rumors of planned shooting at Ramona High put parents on alert

RAMONA (CNS) - A teenager who claimed to have overheard fellow students plotting to carry out a shooting at Ramona High School fabricated the account, the head administrator of the East County campus said Friday.

The boy -- whose name has been withheld -- told staffers at the East County secondary school about the alleged shooting plan on Thursday, the day before it supposedly was to take place, according to Ramona Unified School District Superintendent Anne Staffieri.

Campus officials and sheriff's deputies investigated the claim, finding no evidence that such a plot was in the works.

The youth who came forward with the report has since admitted to making up the story, and school administrators have begun disciplinary procedures in the case, according to Staffieri.

"It is unfortunate that this student fabrication has caused such an unnecessary disruption to the educational environment of Ramona High School," she said. "We handle anything like this with the utmost seriousness. We are invested in our community and the safety of our schools and our children are the top priority."

The principal sent the letter below to parents around 8 p.m. Thursday: