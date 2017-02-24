Mardi Gras celebrations take over the Gaslamp - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mardi Gras celebrations take over the Gaslamp



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We are just days away from the biggest Mardi Gras parade on the west coast!
     
Artists, DJ's, restaurants and bars come together for Fat Tuesday on February 28 in the Gaslamp Quarter downtown.    
   
CBS News 8's Heather Hope reports from downtown telling us how you can cash in on the fun for free. 

