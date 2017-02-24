Van full of elderly patients flips on SR-54

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - At least four people were injured Friday when a medical transport van veered out of control and overturned on state Route 54 in Bay Terraces.



The westbound vehicle, which had about eight people aboard, careened off the freeway near South Woodman Street, crashed over a guardrail and came to rest on the driver's side in a center median, according to the California Highway Patrol.



At least one person wound up trapped in the crumpled van, hanging upside down in a wheelchair, CHP public-affairs Officer Robert Catano said.



Medics took the injured people to hospitals for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity.



The cause of the wreck, which left the far-left eastbound lane of the route blocked in the area, was under investigation.



Initial reports indicated that a second vehicle may have been involved in the accident, Catano said.

CHP: van, white car contacted WB 54.Van collided with a big rig and flipped. 4 pax in van with major injuries. Driver minor. Others not hurt pic.twitter.com/zo13IF2aqJ — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonCBS8) February 24, 2017

CHP: four passengers in van were approximately 80 y/o. All suffered major injuries. pic.twitter.com/Er9UuGvXSF — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonCBS8) February 24, 2017