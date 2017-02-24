The NAT's new exhibit brings dinosaurs raoring back to life in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Rare dinosaurs are roaring to life in Balboa Park.

Walk through the ultimate dinosaurs exhibit inside San Diego's Natural History Museum (NAT) and you'll be transported back 145 million years.

The NAT's new exhibit entails 16 dinosaurs - from the tiny Eoraptor to the massive Giganotosaurus (T. rex's bigger, badder cousin), Ultimate Dinosaurs is a fascinating display of prehistoric species you haven't met before.

Groundbreaking research from scientists around the world that reveals a new menagerie of dinosaurs that evolved in isolation in South America, Africa, and Madagascar-dinosaurs unfamiliar to popular imagination.

The use of augmented reality (AR) technology allows visitors to see full-scale dinosaur specimens transformed into flesh-covered animated beasts.

Hands-on activities that will help visitors explore physical characteristics of dinosaurs, like the functions of cranial crests and frills, stride patterns, and more.

Ultimate Dinosaurs will be on display at San Diego's NAT through September 4, 2017.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.