Metro PCS Robberies: New information reveals how suspects were arrested

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The two men accused in a string of Metro PCS robberies around San Diego answered to charges in federal court on Friday.

The two men were arrested Tuesday after they allegedly robbed a cellphone shop in Pacific Beach.

Detectives had the suspects under surveillance at the time of the crime and arrested one of them, 30-year-old Justin Wayne Caldwell. Carlo Adolfo Soto, 39, was also arrested.

Since late last month, one to three armed thieves have robbed the wireless-services company's stores in various parts of the county, alternately threatening clerks with pistols, a stun gun and a machete while stealing cash and mobile phones, according to investigators.

During several of the holdups, both bandits entered the targeted business, while just one confronted the victims during others.

The robberies occurred on Jamacha Road in Spring Valley on Jan. 25; on El Cajon Boulevard in Kensington on Jan. 27; on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights on Jan. 30; on Coronado Avenue in Egger Highlands on Feb. 1; on Poway Road in Poway on Feb. 6; on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in Clairemont on Feb. 7; on El Cajon Boulevard in the College area on Feb. 8; on San Marcos Boulevard in San Marcos on Feb. 10; and on Mission Village Drive in Serra Mesa on Feb. 14.

Both defendants are due back in court next month. Investigators are still searching for a third suspect.

