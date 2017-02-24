Former Bonita Vista High teacher sentenced for sex acts with student

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A former Bonita Vista High School music teacher and band director who engaged in sex acts with a male student over several years has been sentenced to a year in jail and must register as a sex offender for life.

Jason Mangan, 38, pleaded guilty to felony charges of oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object. Judge Francis Devaney ordered the defendant to report for custody March 9.

The judge - opting for a grant of probation rather than send Mangan to prison - said the defendant's good deeds in his life outweighed his huge mistake.

"What you've done is horrible," the judge told the defendant. Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger said the sexual assaults took place between August 2010 and August 2011. Chula Vista police became aware of the crimes last year, when the now-23-year-old victim came forward with the accusations.

Mangan surrendered to police in late July and immediately posted bail. The victim told authorities that he had been molested at the Otay Lakes Road campus on various occasions when he was 15 and again when he was 17.



RELATED COVERAGE