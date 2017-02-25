Dog show takes over Del Mar Fairgrounds

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of pups are putting their best paw forward this weekend at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.



It's the Silver Bay Kennel Club Dog Show, San Diego's longest running dog show.



The event showcases pooches with the top skills ranging from obedience to agility.



This year there is a "meet the breeds extravaganza" introducing people to 50 different American Kennel Club breeds.



The event is free to the public.



Top dog will be announced Sunday.