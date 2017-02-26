Border Patrol chase ends in crash, 9 injured - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Border Patrol chase ends in crash, 9 injured

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Dominic Garcia, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A car that was reportedly being chased by the Border Patrol crashed at Lake Morena County Park in East County Sunday, critically injuring one person.

Border patrol officials say it was around 11:40 a.m. in the Campo area when they tried to pull over an SUV. Instead of stopping, it took off, sparking a chase.

They got to Lake Morena County Park and that's when authorities say the vehicle lost control and crashed.

CBS News 8 was told that told nine people were inside - eight Mexican nationals, and one US citizen.

Six ambulances responded to the scene and we were told six people had moderate injuries and three had minor injuries.

Border officials said this was a case of human smuggling. 

"This is a sad example of how human smugglers prefer profit over people and don't take people's lives into consideration," said Jose Hernandez of the US Border Patrol.

Lake Morena is just off Buckman Springs Road in East County, a frequent smuggling route between the border near Campo and Interstate 8 near Pine Valley.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.