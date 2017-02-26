Border Patrol chase ends in crash, 9 injured

Now that we have marked the unofficial start of summer with the Memorial Day weekend - a lot of San Diegans are hitting the gym to get into shape. As result the Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said they are seeing an increase in skin infections.
Walking toward the edge of his Vista district office building, Rep. Darrell Issa had a birds-eye view of the protest below.
It's a common pastime - spending a caffeine-fueled afternoon at your local coffee shop. But now, customers at at least two local Starbucks have reported thieves making off with their laptops. News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Carmel Mountain Ranch with what you you need to watch out for.
A single mother in La Mesa who was desperate for help wrote a letter and was shocked by the response.
Community leaders are urging San Diego state assembly members to support a bill that would create an independent review process for deadly officer-involved shootings in California.
The controversial question of who should be the principal of Lincoln High School was partially answered Tuesday when the San Diego Unified School District appointed an interim campus leader for the next school year.
A 71-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man was found dead at his home under suspicious circumstances Tuesday, authorities reported.
Three alleged members of the Tijuana-based Hooligans Motorcycle gang were in federal custody Tuesday in connection with a sophisticated scheme that resulted in the theft of more than 150 Jeep Wranglers in San Diego County since 2014.
A ruptured water main created a roadway sinkhole that snared an Uber car and left some nearby homes briefly without water service early Tuesday.