Elderly victim in rollover crash dies

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - An elderly man who was injured Friday when a medical transport van veered out of control and overturned on state Route 54 in Paradise Hills has died.

The family of Tomas Medina shared information on a GoFundMe page about the crash and said Medina passed away early Saturday morning..

The 87-year-old man was one of four seniors riding in a medical transport van on Friday, when they were hit by a sedan - the impact pushed them into a passing truck.Three seniors and the van driver were hospitalized with bruising, while Medina suffered trauma to his head.



Medina's family is raising funds to cover the costs of his funeral.

RELATED COVERAGE