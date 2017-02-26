'Whistle Pet Trackers' give owners peace of mind

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A local animal shelter is teaming up with tech companies to give pet owners a little peace of mind.

GreaterGood.org and Rescue Bank have donated 50 GPS pet trackers to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.



The Whistle Tracker syncs up to your smartphone to let you know the exact moment your dog decides to make a break for it.

"It automatically notifies you on your smartphone," said Rancho Coastal Humane Society spokesman John Van Zante. "Then you can start tracking where it is, and instead of having to wait for somebody else to find it and turn it in, you can track it yourself, street by street."



The device also keeps track of your animal's physical activity to help keep them healthy.



Starting Saturday, 50 people adopting dogs from Rancho Coastal will be given a Whistle Tracker, free of charge.