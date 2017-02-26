Rising gas prices expected to keep climbing

Frightening video shows a suspected drunk driver plowing through the Ocean Beach boardwalk - narrowly missing people - on the busy Memorial Day weekend.
A historic mansion in Coronado is set to be converted into transitional housing for victims of sex trafficking, but neighbors said they are not happy about it.
The Del Mar Fairgrounds Board on Tuesday voted place a hold on a medical marijuana festival set for September.
Walking toward the edge of his Vista district office building, Rep. Darrell Issa had a birds-eye view of the protest below.
Now that we have marked the unofficial start of summer with the Memorial Day weekend - a lot of San Diegans are hitting the gym to get into shape. As result the Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said they are seeing an increase in skin infections.
It's a common pastime - spending a caffeine-fueled afternoon at your local coffee shop. But now, customers at at least two local Starbucks have reported thieves making off with their laptops. News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Carmel Mountain Ranch with what you you need to watch out for.
A single mother in La Mesa who was desperate for help wrote a letter and was shocked by the response.
Community leaders are urging San Diego state assembly members to support a bill that would create an independent review process for deadly officer-involved shootings in California.
The controversial question of who should be the principal of Lincoln High School was partially answered Tuesday when the San Diego Unified School District appointed an interim campus leader for the next school year.
A 71-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man was found dead at his home under suspicious circumstances Tuesday, authorities reported.