Larry Himmel Foundation donates to bird sanctuary

Bird-lovers from all over San Diego flocked to Larry Himmel Day at the Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary in Del Mar on Sunday.



Thanks to generous donors, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation was able to hand the sanctuary a check for $5,000 - a gift that Larry's son Miles said would have made him proud.



"This is a place that my dad used to come to often," said Miles. "He did many stories here, he liked the birds - he liked what it brought to the community, more importantly."



The money raised today is enough to cover the cost of vet checks for the birds for the next two years.