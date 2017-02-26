San Diego gun owners PAC hosts firearms law conference - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego gun owners PAC hosts firearms law conference

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Gun rights advocates gathered in Poway for a conference about recently enacted firearms laws. 

San Diego County Gun Owners, a political action committee devoted to protecting second amendment rights, put on the event to inform the public about new and changing laws regarding guns, concealed weapons permits, ammunition and magazines. 
 
The San Diego chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence sent CBS News 8 a statement about the conference: 

We respect the 2nd amendment, we respect the Constitution in general and we are seeking to find a reasonable balance between rights and responsibilities.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.