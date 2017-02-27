Meryl Streep Was More Excited for Emma Stone's Best Actress Oscar Win Than Emma Stone

Couples date night! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got together with J.Lo's World of Dance co-stars, including Jenna Dewan and her hubby, Channing Tatum, on Tuesday night. The group had a big screening of the new reality competition series' premiere.
Blaine Anderson, is that you?! Darren Criss certainly isn't hiding. The 30-year-old American Crime Story actor shared a nude photo of himself from the set of his new FX series. WATCH: Penelope Cruz Channels Donatella Versace While Filming 'American Crime Story' in Miami -- See Her Leather Loo...
Troian Bellisario is opening up about her struggles with an eating disorder, which will be the subject of her new film Feed.
America's Got Talent kicked off it's 12th season on Tuesday, and the stunning premiere featured some of the best performances in the show's history.