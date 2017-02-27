Pouring rain prompts flooding across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A winter storm pounded San Diego County Monday and the rain was expected to fall through the evening.

Local roadways and highways were slippery and the heavy rain prompted a flash-flood watch for local coastal, inland-valley and mountain areas below 5,000 feet - it was slated to be in effect through Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol warned drivers to be cautious and practice defensive driving.

People who live along the coast were keeping an eye out for any potential flooding issues.

But Monday evening the flooding was really bad in at least one part of Sorrento Valley.



The wet conditions also resulted in emergency crews responding to several crashes throughout the day.

Photo from CalFire of a river rescue in Ramona after a vehicle got stuck in flood waters around 3 p.m.

Updates on road closures and flooding from Monday can be found below:

Update 2:10 p.m.

All lanes of State Route 78 are closed at Banner Drive in the Julian area due to a landslide, according to Caltrans.

Update 1:40 p.m.

Storm-related flooding has forced the closure of Wildcat Canyon Road at Quincy Canyon Road in the Barona area, according to the California Highway Patrol. All access to Ramona is via state Route 67 until further notice, the CHP reports

Update 10:30 a.m.

San Diego police are reporting flooding along Callan Road at North Torrey Pines Road; in the 5600 block of Carroll Canyon Road in Sorrento Valley; on Airway Road at La Media Road in Otay Mesa; and in the 11100 block of Roselle Street in Sorrento Valley.



The SDPD previously reported flooding in the 2300 block of Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach; the northbound side of the 5600 block of La Jolla Boulevard in La Jolla; the 2400 block of Hotel Circle North in Mission Valley; and on Avenida Del Rio at Camino de la Reina in Mission Valley.