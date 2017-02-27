Armed robbery at Lemon Grove restaurant under investigation

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Mexican restaurant in Lemon Grove was held up by robbers early Monday morning.

Authorities reported that one of the suspects was armed with a shotgun and another suspect had a baseball bat.

Three men, wearing hoodies and each with a mask or bandana covering their face, allegedly burst into the restaurant on Palm Street around 2:30 a.m., armed with a shotgun, bat and hammer.

According to police, the suspects made the employees open the cash register, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

They were last seen heading south toward Cypress Street.

At least two of the three suspects are suspected in two similar robberies of taco shops in Spring Valley and Lemon Grove in the past two weeks. In all three cases, similar weapons were used.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Sheriff's Department non-emergency line 24 hours a day at 858-565-5200. Call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 with information and you can remain anonymous. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.