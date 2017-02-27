13th Annual Dream House Raffle - Early Bird Raffle - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

13th Annual Dream House Raffle - Early Bird Raffle

A multi-million dollar dream house or $2.1 million dollars - that's the top prize in the 13th annual Dream House Raffle benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.

Chuck Day, president and CEO of the organization, joined Dan Cohen for the early bird drawing for either a brand new Tesla Model S or $50,000.

The Dream House Raffle drawing is May 20. For more information go to sdraffle.com.

